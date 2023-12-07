WhichCar
2009 Volkswagen Kombi (Lwb) 70C 2.5L Diesel Van

2009 Volkswagen Kombi (Lwb) 70C 2.5L Diesel Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 9
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2009 Volkswagen Kombi (Lwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1628 mm
Tracking Rear 1628 mm
Wheelbase 3400 mm
Height 1959 mm
Length 5290 mm
Width 1904 mm
Kerb Weight 2220 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 780 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 259 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv2Zzz7Hz4*012345
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany