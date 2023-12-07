WhichCar
2009 Volkswagen Passat Cc V6 Fsi 3C 3.6L Petrol 4D Coupe

2009 Volkswagen Passat Cc V6 Fsi 3C 3.6L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2009 Volkswagen Passat Cc V6 Fsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1559 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2711 mm
Height 1417 mm
Length 4799 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1656 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 254 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Cz9E123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany