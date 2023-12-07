WhichCar
2009 Volkswagen Passat V6 Fsi Highline 3C My09 Upgrade 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2009 Volkswagen Passat V6 Fsi Highline 3C My09 Upgrade 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2009 Volkswagen Passat V6 Fsi Highline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2709 mm
Height 1517 mm
Length 4774 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1667 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 242 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 184 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R17
Rear Tyre 235/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Cz6*123456
Country Manufactured Germany

