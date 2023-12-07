WhichCar
2009 Volkswagen Polo Edition 9N My08 Upgrade 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2009 Volkswagen Polo Edition 9N My08 Upgrade 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2009 Volkswagen Polo Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1418 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2465 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 3916 mm
Width 1650 mm
Kerb Weight 1077 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 540 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 155 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 130 Nm
Makimum Power 59 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R15
Rear Tyre 195/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
VIN Number Wvwzzz9Nz2#123456
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Polo pricing and specs

Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $39,000
Life 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $28,600
Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $31,600
Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $40,390
Life 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $29,490
Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $32,540