Specifications for the 2009 Volvo C30 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Volvo C30 S My10 2.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1531 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1447 mm
|Length
|4252 mm
|Width
|1782 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1330 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1860 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|218 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Mk385972123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- Heated Front Seats - $325
- Komfort Pack - $2,600
- Leather Upholstery - $3,025
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $575
- Power front seats - $4,125
- Power Sunroof - $2,150
- Satellite Navigation - $4,175
- Premium Sound System - $2,400
- Sports Suspension - $800
- Teknik Pack - $6,350
- Xenon Headlights - $2,500