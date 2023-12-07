WhichCar
2009 Volvo C30 T5 My10 2.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2009 Volvo C30 T5 My10 2.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2009 Volvo C30 T5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1531 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1447 mm
Length 4252 mm
Width 1782 mm
Kerb Weight 1347 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1860 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 224 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 162 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 205/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Mk685972123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Belgium