Specifications for the 2009 Volvo S60 2.4 Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Volvo S60 2.4 Le My09 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1428 mm
|Length
|4576 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1574 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2020 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|446 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|209 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5900
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Rs61P912123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $4,175
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- Leather Trim Special - $3,700
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Power front seat Passenger - $2,075
- Power Sunroof - $2,150
- Rear Spoiler - $900
- Satellite Navigation - $4,175
- Premium Sound System - $3,250
- Xenon Headlights - $2,500
Current Volvo S60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,300
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$88,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,400