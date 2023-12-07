WhichCar
2009 Volvo S80 T6 AWD My10 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2009 Volvo S80 T6 AWD My10 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2009 Volvo S80 T6 AWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1578 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 146 mm
Wheelbase 2835 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 4851 mm
Width 1876 mm
Kerb Weight 1492 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2270 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 616 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 267 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Door Aperture
VIN Number Yv1As985071123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Sweden