Specifications for the 2009 Volvo V50 D5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Volvo V50 D5 My09 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1531 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1452 mm
|Length
|4514 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1461 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1875 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|184 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Mw774972123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- Heated Front Seats - $325
- Komfort Pack - $2,600
- Leather Upholstery - $3,025
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $575
- Power front seats - $4,125
- Power Sunroof - $2,150
- Satellite Navigation - $4,175
- Premium Sound System - $2,400
- Sports Suspension - $800
- Teknik Pack - $6,300
- Xenon Headlights - $2,500