Specifications for the 2010 Alfa Romeo Brera 2.2 Jts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Alfa Romeo Brera 2.2 Jts 2.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Selespeed
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1559 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2528 mm
|Height
|1341 mm
|Length
|4410 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1470 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1450 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|221 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|136 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Zar93900012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sunroof
- Trip Computer
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Heated Front Seats - $3,250
- Metallic Paint - $1,750