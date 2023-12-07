Specifications for the 2010 Alfa Romeo GT 3.2 100Th Anni. Limited Ed.. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Alfa Romeo GT 3.2 100Th Anni. Limited Ed. 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1524 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2596 mm
|Height
|1355 mm
|Length
|4489 mm
|Width
|1763 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1410 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|295 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|176 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut, Transverse Control Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zar93700012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $950