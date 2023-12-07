Specifications for the 2010 Audi A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI Attraction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Audi A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI Attraction 8P My11 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1507 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1423 mm
|Length
|4292 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1310 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1870 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|690 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|137 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Px9A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $800
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,050
- Cruise Control - $600
- Comfort Pack - $2,250
- Fog Lights - Front - $400
- Heated Front Seats - $750
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $800
- Power front seats - $2,300
- Power Sunroof - $2,800
- Satellite Navigation - $5,300
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Television - $2,200
- Xenon Headlights - $1,800
