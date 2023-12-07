Specifications for the 2010 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8T My11 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2751 mm
|Height
|1372 mm
|Length
|4625 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1490 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1990 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4300
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Tx8A123456
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,165
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,430
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,945
- Dynamic Drive - $3,600
- Metallic Paint - $1,695
- Satellite Navigation - $5,900
- S Line Pack - $5,850
- Sports Suspension - $589
Current Audi A5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$92,969
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$78,500
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,269
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,269
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$98,069
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$106,200
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$91,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$91,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$102,000
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$88,200
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$88,200