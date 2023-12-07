Specifications for the 2010 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Quattro My11 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1653 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1695 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|3002 mm
|Height
|1772 mm
|Length
|5086 mm
|Width
|2000 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2295 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2990 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|695 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|205 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|176 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side On Front Door
|Compliance Location
|Rear Luggage Compartment Floor
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Lxbd123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Third Row Seats
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $3,320
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- Air Suspension - $5,900
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,950
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,285
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,900
- Heated Front Seats - $838
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $2,390
- Lane Change Warning - $1,434
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,255
- Metallic Paint - $2,175
- Power front seats with memory - $2,425
- Protective Glazing - $918
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding - $2,425
- Power Sunroof - $4,425
- Power Tailgate - $1,220
- Satellite Navigation - $7,600
- S Line Pack - $7,600
- Sport Seats - $5,675
- Premium Sound System - $1,625
- Towbar - $1,230
- Technology Pack - $6,700
- Television - $2,471
- Xenon Headlights - $2,095
