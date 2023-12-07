WhichCar
2010 Audi R8 5.2 Fsi Quattro 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2010 Audi R8 5.2 Fsi Quattro 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2010 Audi R8 5.2 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1632 mm
Tracking Rear 1593 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1252 mm
Length 4431 mm
Width 1904 mm
Kerb Weight 1560 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1880 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 320 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 351 g/km
Green House 2.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 8000
Torque RPM 6500
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 386 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 295/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 11.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany