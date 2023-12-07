Specifications for the 2010 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro 8K 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1539 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2811 mm
|Height
|1406 mm
|Length
|4717 mm
|Width
|1826 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1685 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2235 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|219 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2900
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Kx9A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Diff Locks
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,600
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,350
- Heated Front Seats - $794
- Leather Trim Special - $2,900
- Metallic Paint - $1,695
- Power Sunroof - $2,330
- Reversing Camera - $1,112
- Premium Sound System - $1,589
- Performance Suspension - $2,600
- Television - $2,436
Current Audi S4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$104,669
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$107,169
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,800
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$114,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$107,300
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$109,700