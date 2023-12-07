WhichCar
2010 Audi Tt 2.0 TDI Quattro 8J My11 2.0L Diesel 2D Coupe

2010 Audi Tt 2.0 TDI Quattro 8J My11 2.0L Diesel 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2010 Audi Tt 2.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1572 mm
Tracking Rear 1558 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2468 mm
Height 1352 mm
Length 4178 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1370 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1770 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 139 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Truzzz8Jx81123456
Country Manufactured Germany

