Specifications for the 2010 Bentley Arnage R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Bentley Arnage R My08 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1602 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1602 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|3116 mm
|Height
|1515 mm
|Length
|5390 mm
|Width
|1932 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2585 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2970 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|385 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|465 g/km
|Green House Overall
|1.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|19.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4100
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|876 Nm
|Makimum Power
|336 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Scuttle Top
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Scblc37F32Ch01112
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats