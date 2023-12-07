Specifications for the 2010 BMW 1 18D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 BMW 1 18D E87 My11 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1484 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1497 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4227 mm
|Width
|1751 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1345 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1855 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|690 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|119 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wbaud72%0Pe401234
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $750
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,100
- Edition Sport Package - $5,200
- Leather Upholstery - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- M Sport Package II - $4,000
- Power front seats - $2,200
- Power Sunroof - $2,200
- Satellite Navigation - $4,000
- Premium Sound System - $850
- Sports Suspension - $600
- Xenon Headlights - $1,380
