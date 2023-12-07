WhichCar
2010 BMW 3 20I Lifestyle E90 My10 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2010 BMW 3 20I Lifestyle E90 My10 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD

Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2010 BMW 3 20I Lifestyle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1513 mm
Ground Clearance 144 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1421 mm
Length 4520 mm
Width 1817 mm
Kerb Weight 1350 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1870 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 695 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Spring Strut
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Gas Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wbapg560%0Nl20011

Country Manufactured Germany

