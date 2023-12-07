WhichCar
2010 BMW 3 23I Touring Lifestyle E91 My10 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2010 BMW 3 23I Touring Lifestyle E91 My10 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Stept
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2010 BMW 3 23I Touring Lifestyle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1513 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1418 mm
Length 4520 mm
Width 1817 mm
Kerb Weight 1470 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2020 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 215 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wbaut520%0A499111
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

