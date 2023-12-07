WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Nitro
  4. Sx

2010 Dodge Nitro Sx Ka My08 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon

2010 Dodge Nitro Sx Ka My08 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2010 Dodge Nitro Sx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Dodge News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1549 mm
Tracking Rear 1549 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2763 mm
Height 1755 mm
Length 4584 mm
Width 1856 mm
Kerb Weight 1940 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2520 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2270 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 228 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/20 R20
Rear Tyre 245/20 R20
Front Rim Size 7.5X20
Rear Rim Size 7.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1D8G9289*7W100001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America