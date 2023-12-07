WhichCar
2010 Dodge Nitro Sxt Ka My08 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2010 Dodge Nitro Sxt Ka My08 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2010 Dodge Nitro Sxt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1549 mm
Tracking Rear 1549 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2763 mm
Height 1755 mm
Length 4584 mm
Width 1856 mm
Kerb Weight 1875 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2540 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2270 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 288 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 314 Nm
Makimum Power 151 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/50 R20
Rear Tyre 245/50 R20
Front Rim Size 7.5X20
Rear Rim Size 7.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1D8G958K*7W100001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America