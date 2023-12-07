Specifications for the 2010 Ferrari F430 Scuderia Spider 16M. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Ferrari F430 Scuderia Spider 16M 4.3L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Formula One
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1669 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1616 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1234 mm
|Length
|4512 mm
|Width
|1923 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|95 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|360 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|8500
|Torque RPM
|5250
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Right Rear Chassis Rail
|VIN Number
|Zffyr59D000000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Traction Control System