2010 Ford Fiesta Zetec Ws 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2010 Ford Fiesta Zetec Ws 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2010 Ford Fiesta Zetec. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1472 mm
Ground Clearance 103 mm
Wheelbase 2489 mm
Height 1481 mm
Length 3958 mm
Width 1722 mm
Kerb Weight 1077 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 143 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4050
Maxiumum Torque 152 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/45 R16
Rear Tyre 195/45 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Gxxgajg%$12345
Country Manufactured Germany