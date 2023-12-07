Specifications for the 2010 Holden Captiva Cx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Holden Captiva Cx (4X4) Cg My10 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1562 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1572 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2707 mm
|Height
|1720 mm
|Length
|4637 mm
|Width
|1849 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1764 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|265 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|297 Nm
|Makimum Power
|169 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kl3Cd26Gj@B123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500