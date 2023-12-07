Specifications for the 2010 Holden Colorado Lx (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Holden Colorado Lx (4X2) Rc My11 3.6L Petrol Space Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|3050 mm
|Height
|1730 mm
|Length
|5020 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1602 kg
|Gcm
|5300 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|4.5
|CO2 Emissions
|297 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|313 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|225/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Mmmtfr27H3T100011
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $400