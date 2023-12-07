Specifications for the 2010 Holden Combo Xc My10. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Holden Combo Xc My10 1.4L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1417 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2716 mm
|Height
|1801 mm
|Length
|4322 mm
|Width
|1684 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1179 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1925 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|745 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|151 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|125 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|W0L0Xcf25@3123456
|Country Manufactured
|Portugal
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $240