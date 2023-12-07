Specifications for the 2010 Honda Insight Vti Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Honda Insight Vti Hybrid 1.3L Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1495 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4405 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1190 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|460 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|109 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1000
|Maxiumum Torque
|167 Nm
|Makimum Power
|76 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhmze2850Bs200011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control