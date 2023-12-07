WhichCar
2010 Honda Jazz Gli Limited Edition Ge 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2010 Honda Jazz Gli Limited Edition Ge 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2010 Honda Jazz Gli Limited Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1492 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1525 mm
Length 3900 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1110 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 138 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 127 Nm
Makimum Power 73 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R15
Rear Tyre 175/65 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5X15
Rear Rim Size 5.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rh Side Under Rear Seat
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Mrhge6#509P0%0001
Country Manufactured Thailand