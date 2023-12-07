WhichCar
2010 HSV Maloo R8 (Dual Fuel) E3 6.2L Petrol Utility

2010 HSV Maloo R8 (Dual Fuel) E3 6.2L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2010 HSV Maloo R8 (Dual Fuel). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1592 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 3009 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 5040 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 1721 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2315 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Air Pollution 4.5
CO2 Emissions 354 g/km
Green House 2.5
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 317 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6G1Zk4%&$#L123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia