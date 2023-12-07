WhichCar
2010 Hyundai Accent Slx Mc 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2010 Hyundai Accent Slx Mc 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2010 Hyundai Accent Slx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4280 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1280 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1670 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 390 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 162 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 145 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R14
Rear Tyre 185/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5X14
Rear Rim Size 5.5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rear Luggage Compartment Floor
VIN Number Kmhcn41Cr6U123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Korea