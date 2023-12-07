WhichCar
2010 Hyundai Grandeur Crdi Tg My09 2.2L Diesel 4D Sedan

2010 Hyundai Grandeur Crdi Tg My09 2.2L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2010 Hyundai Grandeur Crdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 2780 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 4895 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1752 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2280 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 208 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 343 Nm
Makimum Power 114 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R17
Rear Tyre 235/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhfb41Fr5A123456
Country Manufactured Korea