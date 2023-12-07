Specifications for the 2010 Hyundai I45 Elite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Hyundai I45 Elite Yf 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1591 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1591 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2795 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|4820 mm
|Width
|1835 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1529 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2030 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|188 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|148 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhea41Dlaa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450