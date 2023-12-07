WhichCar
2010 Hyundai Ix35 Active (FWD) Lm 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2010 Hyundai Ix35 Active (FWD) Lm 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2010 Hyundai Ix35 Active (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1655 mm
Length 4410 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1485 kg
Gcm 3595 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1995 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 203 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 197 Nm
Makimum Power 122 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R17
Rear Tyre 225/60 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Under Front Seat
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhjs81Blau123456
Country Manufactured Korea