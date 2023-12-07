WhichCar
2010 Isuzu D-Max Sx (4X4) Tf My10 3.0L Diesel C/Chas

2010 Isuzu D-Max Sx (4X4) Tf My10 3.0L Diesel C/Chas details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2010 Isuzu D-Max Sx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 225 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1725 mm
Length 5025 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1675 kg
Gcm 5900 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2900 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1225 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 213 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/70 R16
Rear Tyre 245/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Mp1Tfs85J9T100001
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

