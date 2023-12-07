Specifications for the 2010 Jaguar Xk 5.0 V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Jaguar Xk 5.0 V8 X150 My10 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1598 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2752 mm
|Height
|1329 mm
|Length
|4791 mm
|Width
|1912 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1660 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2075 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|264 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|515 Nm
|Makimum Power
|283 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rear Rhs On Luggage Floor
|VIN Number
|Sajac43P?Alb00011
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,000
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,500
- Luxury Pack - $6,000
- Premium Sound System - $2,500