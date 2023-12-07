WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Freelander 2
  4. Se (4X4)

2010 Land Rover Freelander 2 Se (4X4) Lf My11 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2010 Land Rover Freelander 2 Se (4X4) Lf My11 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2010 Land Rover Freelander 2 Se (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Land Rover Freelander 2 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1614 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1740 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 2005 mm
Kerb Weight 1775 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2505 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 4
CO2 Emissions 265 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 317 Nm
Makimum Power 171 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Lower Engine Compartment
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
VIN Number Salfa23A?7H000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured United Kingdom