Specifications for the 2010 Mazda CX-7 Classic (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Mazda CX-7 Classic (FWD) Er My10 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Activemati
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1627 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1622 mm
|Ground Clearance
|147 mm
|Wheelbase
|2750 mm
|Height
|1645 mm
|Length
|4693 mm
|Width
|1872 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1589 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|223 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|205 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jm0Er10L200123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System