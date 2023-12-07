Specifications for the 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 09 Upgrade 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Activemati
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1654 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1644 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2875 mm
|Height
|1728 mm
|Length
|5074 mm
|Width
|1936 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2097 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|309 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|366 Nm
|Makimum Power
|204 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jm0Tb10A100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Current Mazda CX-9 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Azami (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,800
|Azami (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$60,400
|Azami (AWD) Le 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$57,300
|GT (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$57,000
|GT (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,600
|GT Speed (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,100
|GT Speed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,500
|Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$47,200
|Sport (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$43,600
|Touring (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$54,200
|Touring (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,500
|Azami (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,700
|Azami (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,300
|Azami (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,700
|Azami (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,100
|Azami (AWD) Le 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,000
|Azami (AWD) Le 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$54,700
|GT (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,200
|GT (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$54,600
|GT (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,100
|GT (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,400
|GT Speed (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,500
|GT Speed (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,800
|GT Speed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$53,600
|GT Speed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$57,100
|Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$43,100
|Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$45,400
|Sport (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,700
|Sport (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$41,900
|Touring (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$49,400
|Touring (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$52,100
|Touring (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,100
|Touring (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,600
|Azami (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$71,900
|Azami (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$67,900
|Azami (AWD) Le 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$74,400
|GT (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$68,700
|GT (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$64,700
|GT Speed (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$65,200
|GT Speed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,200
|Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,600
|Sport (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$47,600
|Touring (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,200
|Touring (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,200