2010 Mercedes-Benz C220 Cdi W204 My10 2.1L Diesel 4D Sedan

2010 Mercedes-Benz C220 Cdi W204 My10 2.1L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tipsh
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C220 Cdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1541 mm
Tracking Rear 1544 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 4581 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1585 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2070 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 485 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2040022A123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany