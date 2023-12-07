WhichCar
2010 Mercedes-Benz Cl500 C216 07 Upgrade 5.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

2010 Mercedes-Benz Cl500 C216 07 Upgrade 5.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Cl500 C216 07 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1607 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2955 mm
Height 1418 mm
Length 5065 mm
Width 1871 mm
Kerb Weight 1995 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2510 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 515 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 289 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 285 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R18
Rear Tyre 275/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Self Levelling Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side On B Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2163712A000001
Country Manufactured Germany