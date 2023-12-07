WhichCar
2010 Mercedes-Benz Clc 200 Kompressor Evolution 203 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

2010 Mercedes-Benz Clc 200 Kompressor Evolution 203 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Clc 200 Kompressor Evolution. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1491 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1405 mm
Length 4448 mm
Width 1728 mm
Kerb Weight 1500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 211 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2037412E000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany