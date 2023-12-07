Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 Cdi Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 Cdi Elegance 212 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1604 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1471 mm
|Length
|4568 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1825 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|525 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|182 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|540 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd2120562A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
