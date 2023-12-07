Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Gl 350Cdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Mercedes-Benz Gl 350Cdi 164 My10 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1651 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1654 mm
|Ground Clearance
|201 mm
|Wheelbase
|3075 mm
|Height
|1840 mm
|Length
|5088 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2375 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|775 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|254 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|510 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Rear Seat
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdc1648222A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Off Road Group
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sunroof
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Third Row Seats
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,100
- Heated Front Seats - $900
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $2,450
- Metallic Paint - $2,075
- Premium Package - $4,600
- Power Sunroof - $3,200
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,300
- Premium Sound System - $1,640
- Television - $2,100
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $4,900