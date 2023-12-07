Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Gl 500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Mercedes-Benz Gl 500 164 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1645 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1648 mm
|Ground Clearance
|201 mm
|Wheelbase
|3075 mm
|Height
|1840 mm
|Length
|5088 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2370 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3150 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|780 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|331 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|285 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Rear Seat
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdc1648862A000001
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Metallic Paint
- Off Road Group
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $900
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,500
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,900
- Reversing Camera - $930
- Television - $2,500