Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz S63 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Mercedes-Benz S63 Amg 221 09 Upgrade 6.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1604 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1606 mm
|Ground Clearance
|146 mm
|Wheelbase
|3035 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|5085 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1880 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2545 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|665 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|355 g/km
|Green House
|2.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|5200
|Maxiumum Torque
|630 Nm
|Makimum Power
|386 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2210772A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Night View Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights