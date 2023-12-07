WhichCar
2010 Mini Cooper D R56 1.6L Diesel 2D Hatchback

2010 Mini Cooper D R56 1.6L Diesel 2D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2010 Mini Cooper D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1459 mm
Tracking Rear 1467 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2467 mm
Height 1407 mm
Length 3709 mm
Width 1683 mm
Kerb Weight 1120 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1570 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 104 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 3.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R15
Rear Tyre 175/65 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5X15
Rear Rim Size 5.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wmwmg320%0Tl01234
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom