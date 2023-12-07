WhichCar
2010 Mini Cooper R56 1.6L Petrol 2D Hatchback

2010 Mini Cooper R56 1.6L Petrol 2D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2010 Mini Cooper R56. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1459 mm
Tracking Rear 1467 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2467 mm
Height 1407 mm
Length 3699 mm
Width 1683 mm
Kerb Weight 1065 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1515 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 139 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R15
Rear Tyre 175/65 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5X15
Rear Rim Size 5.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwmf320%0Tl60011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom