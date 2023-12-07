WhichCar
2010 Nissan Pathfinder St (4X4) R51 Series 4 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder St (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 232 mm
Wheelbase 2853 mm
Height 1770 mm
Length 4813 mm
Width 1848 mm
Kerb Weight 2119 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2880 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 761 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 224 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/70 R16
Rear Tyre 255/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
VIN Number Vskj%Zr51A0123456
Country Manufactured Spain

